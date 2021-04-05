SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The storm system responsible was located in the Pacific Northwest early Monday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms may develop by early afternoon from east Texas, northwest Louisiana into southern Arkansas.
Activity may cover Toledo Bend, northwest Louisiana and south Arkansas at 5 p.m.
Storms are forecast over north Louisiana and Toledo Bend at 7 p.m.
By the late evening, this activity is expected to move out of the area.
Rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches.
