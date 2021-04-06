SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms could develop and move across the ArklaTex Wednesday afternoon. The risk is Slight according to the Storm Prediction Center. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy downpours are possible.
The parent storm system responsible was over Colorado Tuesday evening.
Rain amounts could get close to two inches in some of the heavier downpours.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms begin developing along a cold front in east Texas around noon Wednesday.
By the middle part of the afternoon, strong to severe storms are forecast from Toledo Bend into east Texas through northwest Louisiana up into Arkansas.
At 5 p.m., storms are expected from Toledo Bend through north Louisiana into south Arkansas.
Storm are forecast to exit the area by early evening.
Clearing and cooler weather is expected late Wednesday evening.
