Severe Storm Risk for Thursday Night (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center continues with the Slight Risk of severe storms across the ArkLaTex for Thursday night.  Hail and gusty winds are the culprits.  Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Water Vapor Image of Thursday Night's Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex

The parent storm system was over the western US as of late Wednesday evening.  It's projected to arrive during the next 24 hours.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Thursday Night

Rain amounts are forecast light at this time.  A little better than a half inch is promised.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Rain develops over east Texas late Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Evening Forecast

Storms move through during the evening with some possibly severe.

Friday Morning Forecast

A cold front pushes in late bringing about an end to the rain by early Friday.

