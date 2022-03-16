SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center continues with the Slight Risk of severe storms across the ArkLaTex for Thursday night. Hail and gusty winds are the culprits. Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.
The parent storm system was over the western US as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to arrive during the next 24 hours.
Rain amounts are forecast light at this time. A little better than a half inch is promised.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain develops over east Texas late Thursday afternoon.
Storms move through during the evening with some possibly severe.
A cold front pushes in late bringing about an end to the rain by early Friday.
