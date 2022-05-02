SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Storm Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Red River and McCurtain counties according to the Storm Prediction Center. Severe storms with hail and gusty winds are possible in or near the watch area until after midnight.
As of 9 p.m. on Monday evening, storms covered much of Oklahoma and were headed toward the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline from midnight through noon on Tuesday.
