SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible across the ArkLaTex starting late tonight and lasting through midday on Wednesday.
The risk is Slight for late tonight according to the Storm Prediction Center. Strong gusty winds are the primary culprits.
The Slight Risk continues on Wednesday, but ramps up greatly over toward Mississippi. Gusty winds, tornadoes and hail could occur.
Outside of storms, strong winds are expected sometimes gusting up over 40 mph. A Wind Advisory was issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service late Tuesday afternoon.
The parent storm system was over the western US as of late Tuesday and headed our way.
Rain amounts from this system remain much lighter than last week's 5-6 inch totals.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms begin moving into southeast Oklahoma at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The line may be near a DeQueen to Pittsburg, TX line at 6 a.m.
At 8 a.m., it may be in Texarkana stretching down to Marshall and heading east.
By 10, storms could be passing through the Shreveport/Bossier metro area.
At noon, the line of storms could intensify as it moves through Ruston and Natchitoches.
By the early afternoon, the rain pushes into the Mississippi River Valley.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.