SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms currently across Oklahoma and Missouri are expected to move through the ArkLaTex beginning Tuesday evening. They could bring gusty winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.
Here is the forecast time line:
Storms may enter McCurtain county Oklahoma by 10 p.m.
At midnight, the line could extend from Hope to Texarkana to Mt. Pleasant.
The severe weather is forecast from Homer to Minden to Shreveport to Center at 2 a.m.
The strongest storms are projected to move south of the ArkLaTex by 4 a.m.
Rain intensity should taper off across the ArkLaTex at 6 a.m.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed an inch with locally heavier downpours.
