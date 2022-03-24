SHREVEPORT, La- After Monday night's tornadoes, severe weather experts have spent the past few days collecting data from the ground, and by helicopter to better prepare for future outbreaks.
KTBS three's John Oakes, spoke with Charlie Woodrum --- a local sever weather expert --- to find out what they've learned about this week's storm. Woodrum says the tornadoes left a trail of damage so long, that it's recorded impact may expand over the coming days.
"But we've got two tornado tracks that are about forty miles long. Both of those tracks are EF 2 tornadoes, did damage, had damaging winds up to 125 to 135 miles per hour and damaged over 100 structures in Texas."
He is intently studying the evidence this storm left behind to get a better idea of what occurred and every small detail counts.
"In addition to houses we'll look at trees. Trees are a great indicator of, whether it's a large branch broken, a tree uprooted, or a tree snapped, or even debarked, that can help us tell how strong the winds were. So, we want to know the intensity. We want to know the length of the track, where did it start where did it end? How wide did it get at its widest point?"
The data they collect not only allows them to document the event, but it helps them be better prepared to spot future storms and learn crucial info, while the storms are forming.
"The better understanding, we have of what radar signatures that we see, the better we can document the damage that occurs from those radar signatures, the better we can understand what the radar signature on the radar produces on the ground."