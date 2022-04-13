Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar
SHREVEPORT, La. - The severe storms from the past few days have finally departed the ArkLaTex as shown on Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar.

Wednesday Night Forecast

Drier and cooler air is forecast for this evening and overnight.  Lows will be in the 40s.

