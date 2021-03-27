Severe weather threat continues to impact the ArkLaTex.
All types of severe weather will be possible for Saturday evening and night. KTBS Storm Team 3 has seen strong to severe storms in the area and reports of hail larger than baseballs.
Confirmed tornadoes have also been reported in east Texas, and damage has been reported in Mount Enterprise and southern Rusk County, TX.
The threat for large tornadoes will continue into the evening.
