SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms occurring Thursday night stayed below severe limits...i.e. 60 mph winds and 1 inch diameter hail.
There were reports of pea to dime size hail during the evening. KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Donald Burnett picked up marble size hail near Plain Dealing.
As of almost midnight, there still were no watches
or warnings for the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast for the rest of the night:
Strongest storms depart by 2 a.m.
Rain ends from west to east by sunrise.
Precipitation amounts may add up to over an inch in eastern areas.
