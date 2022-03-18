Severe Storm Risk for Monday Afternoon and Night (Storm Prediction Center)
Severe Storm Risk for Monday Afternoon and Night (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex on Monday afternoon and night.

Water Vapor Image of Our Next Weather Maker for Monday Afternoon and Night

The storm system responsible for this outlook was approaching the west US coast as of Friday evening.

Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms develop ahead of the dry line (yellow) on Monday afternoon.

Monday Evening Forecast

The storms push through the ArkLaTex on Monday evening.

Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Tuesday morning, storms move into eastern sections of the area.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The dry line pushes the storms into Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, the KTBS 3 Weather App., ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates with Meteorologist Tom Konvicka this weekend.

