SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex on Monday afternoon and night.
The storm system responsible for this outlook was approaching the west US coast as of Friday evening.
Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:
Showers and storms develop ahead of the dry line (yellow) on Monday afternoon.
The storms push through the ArkLaTex on Monday evening.
By Tuesday morning, storms move into eastern sections of the area.
The dry line pushes the storms into Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.
Rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, the KTBS 3 Weather App., ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates with Meteorologist Tom Konvicka this weekend.