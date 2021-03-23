Severe Storm Risk for Wednesday Night (Storm Prediction Center)
Severe Storm Risk for Wednesday Night (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Wednesday night through Thursday morning.  Large hail, isolated wind gusts and tornadoes are possible Wednesday night.

Severe Storm Risk for Thursday Morning (Storm Prediction Center)

On Thursday, the forecast calls for large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes especially east of the ArkLaTex into Mississippi.

Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex

The storm system responsible for the possible severe weather outbreak was near Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

Showers and storms are expected Wednesday evening with some severe.

7 AM Thursday Forecast

Storms are possible early Thursday morning.

Midday Thursday Forecast

These could last through the lunch hour.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Rain is projected to move east of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast precipitation amounts may exceed an inch.

