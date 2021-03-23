SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Large hail, isolated wind gusts and tornadoes are possible Wednesday night.
On Thursday, the forecast calls for large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes especially east of the ArkLaTex into Mississippi.
The storm system responsible for the possible severe weather outbreak was near Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms are expected Wednesday evening with some severe.
Storms are possible early Thursday morning.
These could last through the lunch hour.
Rain is projected to move east of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.
Forecast precipitation amounts may exceed an inch.
