SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system in the central Pacific ocean Tuesday evening could arrive in the ArkLaTex Friday.
This system may produce severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms are forecast to approach the western part of the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon.
They are projected to move into the area during the evening.
Storms could still be ongoing in eastern sections after midnight.
Then, the forecast model has the rain departing early Saturday morning.
Forecast amounts may exceed an inch or two.
