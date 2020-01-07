Location of our late week weather maker Tuesday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system in the central Pacific ocean Tuesday evening could arrive in the ArkLaTex Friday.

This system may produce severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.  Here is the forecast timeline:

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Storms are forecast to approach the western part of the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon.

Friday Evening Forecast

They are projected to move into the area during the evening.

2 AM Saturday Forecast

Storms could still be ongoing in eastern sections after midnight.

Saturday Morning Forecast

Then, the forecast model has the rain departing early Saturday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Friday's storm

Forecast amounts may exceed an inch or two.

