SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system off the coast of Oregon Thursday evening is forecast to move close to the ArkLaTex late this weekend.
The system could ignite a few severe storms Sunday afternoon through Monday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Here's the latest timeline:
Showers and storms may move through Sunday morning with a northbound warm front.
More showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon. A few of those could be severe.
Showers and storms may precede an eastward moving cold front Sunday night. Some could also be severe.
Rain may last through Monday morning.
And end early that afternoon.
Rain totals may be near an inch.
Stay tuned for updates.
