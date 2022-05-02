SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern part of the ArkLaTex under a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather for late tonight. Hail and gusty winds are possible.
Doppler Radars across Oklahoma and Arkansas show severe storms in those areas. The activity is moving east and building south toward our area.
Here is the forecast time line. By 9 p.m., the HRRR (High Resolution Rapid Refresh) model has the storms across central Oklahoma.
At 11 p.m., the storms stretch across southeast Oklahoma.
After midnight, the showers and storms could be in the ArkLaTex near the I-30 corridor.
By sunrise, the storms are forecast to weaken as they move into central parts of the area.
The model shows the storms collapsing as they approach Toledo Bend by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch in some of the heavier downpours.
