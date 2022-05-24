Severe Storm Risk for Tonight (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather for late tonight.  Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Water Vapor Image of our Late Night Weather Maker

The weather system responsible for tonight's forecast was moving over the Texas panhandle as of early Tuesday evening.

Surface Map from Tuesday Evening

At the surface, a cold front was draped over north Texas and slowly moving toward the ArkLaTex.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Tuesday Forecast

Intense storms leave north Texas and move toward the ArkLaTex.

Midnight Wednesday Forecast

Storms weaken as they push into east Texas at midnight according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model.  The weakening may be due to a cool down overnight plus a stabilized atmosphere from earlier storms.  Hopefully, this will be the case.

2 AM Wednesday Forecast

Storms move in but continue to weaken at 2 a.m.

4 AM Wednesday Forecast

Here is the forecast for 4 a.m.

6 AM Wednesday Forecast

Rain continues on through sunrise.

8 AM Wednesday Forecast

The strongest activity moves east of the area by 8 a.m.

