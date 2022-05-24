SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather for late Tuesday night. Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The weather system responsible for tonight's forecast was moving over the Texas panhandle as of early Tuesday evening.
At the surface, a cold front was draped over north Texas and slowly moving toward the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Intense storms leave north Texas and move toward the ArkLaTex.
Storms weaken as they push into east Texas at midnight according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model. The weakening may be due to a cool down overnight plus a stabilized atmosphere from earlier storms. Hopefully, this will be the case.
Storms move in but continue to weaken at 2 a.m.
Here is the forecast for 4 a.m.
Rain continues on through sunrise.
The strongest activity moves east of the area by 8 a.m.
