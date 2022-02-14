Severe Storm Risk from the Storm Prediction Center
Severe Storm Risk from the Storm Prediction Center

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Wednesday into early Thursday.  Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Our Next Weather Maker for the late week as of Monday evening

The weather system responsible for this possible event was over the west coast as of Monday evening.

Jet Stream Forecast

The jet stream forecast has the system overhead by Thursday morning.

Thursday Morning Forecast

Storms are possible then as shown by Precisioncast.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain totals could exceed a half inch.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for further updates.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments