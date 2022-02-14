SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Wednesday into early Thursday. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The weather system responsible for this possible event was over the west coast as of Monday evening.
The jet stream forecast has the system overhead by Thursday morning.
Storms are possible then as shown by Precisioncast.
Forecast rain totals could exceed a half inch.
