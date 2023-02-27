SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather from Wednesday afternoon into late Thursday night.
The risk is MARGINAL for Wednesday with hail and gusty winds as the potential problems.
The threat increases to ENHANCED on Thursday.
A storm moving southeast out of the Gulf of Alaska is the projected weather maker for Wednesday through Thursday night.
Here is the forecast time line focusing on Thursday's potentially more significant event:
Showers and a few storms could be ongoing Thursday morning.
The rain could last through the lunch hour.
Storms may become severe as it heats up in the afternoon and the parent storm system gets closer.
Stormy weather is forecast Thursday evening.
Severe weather may last into early Friday morning before exiting the ArkLaTex by sunrise.
Rain totals may exceed an inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.