SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather from Wednesday afternoon into late Thursday night.

Marginal Risk of Severe Weather for Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

The risk is MARGINAL for Wednesday with hail and gusty winds as the potential problems.

Enhanced Severe Weather Risk for Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

The threat increases to ENHANCED on Thursday.

Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex as of Monday Evening

A storm moving southeast out of the Gulf of Alaska is the projected weather maker for Wednesday through Thursday night.

Here is the forecast time line focusing on Thursday's potentially more significant event:

Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers and a few storms could be ongoing Thursday morning.

Midday Thursday Forecast

The rain could last through the lunch hour.

5 PM Thursday Forecast

Storms may become severe as it heats up in the afternoon and the parent storm system gets closer.

Thursday Evening Forecast

Stormy weather is forecast Thursday evening.

2 AM Friday Forecast
7 AM Friday Forecast

Severe weather may last into early Friday morning before exiting the ArkLaTex by sunrise.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday and Thursday

Rain totals may exceed an inch.

