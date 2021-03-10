SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was slowly approaching the ArkLaTex from the west coast Wednesday evening.
This system could bring severe storms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes on Sunday according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The preliminary forecast indicates that storms may stretch across north Texas Sunday morning.
By the lunch hour, thunderstorm activity could be on the increase in the ArkLaTex.
Storm intensity and coverage could pick up during the early afternoon as the dry line in yellow moves into east Texas.
Storms could reach their peak from Toledo Bend into Arkansas in the late afternoon.
The activity may be over the eastern half of the area in the early evening.
By late evening with the loss of daytime heating, the storms may weaken as they begin departing the ArkLaTex.
Forecast rain amounts could add up to a half inch with isolated heavier amounts.
This is a preliminary forecast as the projected timing and intensity could change between now and Sunday. If the storms reach the area during the morning, they could be weaker. If they arrive in the afternoon, increased instability could fuel stronger storms.
Stay tuned for updates.
