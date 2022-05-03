SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are forecast on Thursday according to the Storm Prediction Center. The risk is Enhanced and includes all modes from hail to gusty winds and tornadoes.
The storm system responsible was over Utah as of Tuesday evening.
Heavy rain may also occur with some areas exceeding 2 inches.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms are expected to develop and move into the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour on Thursday.
Thunderstorms could intensify as they spread southeast across the area during the late afternoon.
The activity is expected to depart in the evening.
