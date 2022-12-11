SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk.
All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of Sunday evening.
Here's the forecast timeline. This is subject to change this far out concerning timing and intensity. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.
According to the IBM weather model, storms may approach the ArkLaTex as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
At 9 a.m., the storms ahead of a dry line may be in McCurtain county.
By the lunch hour, storms could extend from Texarkana to east Texas.
Storms may be severe in the afternoon during peak heating across Arkansas Louisiana and east Texas.
In the early evening, the storms may try to form a line. Severe weather is still possible at this time.
By the late evening, the strongest storms may push east of the ArkLaTex. Heavy downpours are still likely in our area.
At midnight, the strongest storms are forecast in Mississippi.
Rain could linger until after sunrise on Wednesday.
A cold front is forecast to sweep the moisture out by Wednesday afternoon.
Rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches. Some of that could fall in a short period of time causing flash flooding.
