SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening from the ArkLaTex into the deep south. The risk is Marginal to Enhanced across our area going from west to east according to the Storm Prediction Center. In northeast Louisiana extending all the way to Tennessee, the risk becomes Moderate.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was in the western US as of Monday afternoon.
Here is the forecast:
Scattered showers are possible Tuesday morning across the ArkLaTex.
A few isolated thunderstorms could accompany the showers by the lunch hour.
Stronger, surface based storms are possible in the afternoon from Toledo Bend into Mississippi.
By Tuesday evening, most of the rain may be east of the area. A cold front is projected to sweep across the area.
Fall-like conditions return to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.
Forecast rainfall could range from barely enough to measure in northeast Texas to near an inch in Toledo Bend.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.