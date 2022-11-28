Severe Storm Risk for Tuesday from the Storm Prediction Center

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening from the ArkLaTex into the deep south.  The risk is Marginal to Enhanced across our area going from west to east according to the Storm Prediction Center.  In northeast Louisiana extending all the way to Tennessee, the risk becomes Moderate.

Water Vapor Imagery of Tuesday's Potential Storm System

The storm system responsible for this forecast was in the western US as of Monday afternoon.

Here is the forecast:

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday morning across the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday Midday Forecast

A few isolated thunderstorms could accompany the showers by the lunch hour.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Stronger, surface based storms are possible in the afternoon from Toledo Bend into Mississippi.

Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Tuesday evening, most of the rain may be east of the area.  A cold front is projected to sweep across the area.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Fall-like conditions return to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Tuesday's Storm

Forecast rainfall could range from barely enough to measure in northeast Texas to near an inch in Toledo Bend.

