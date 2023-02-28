Severe Risk on Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening.  Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms on Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

The risk increases to ENHANCED on Thursday afternoon and evening.  All modes could happen including strong tornadoes.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday-Thursday's Weather Maker

The storm system capable of this potential severe weather event was over California as of Tuesday evening.

Jet Stream Forecast for Wednesday Evening (GFS Model)

A piece of the parent storm is projected to arrive Wednesday evening according to the Jet Stream Forecast.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
12 AM Thursday Forecast

As a result, scattered and possibly severe storms could move over the northern part of the ArkLaTex from 5 p.m. through about midnight on Wednesday.

Jet Stream Forecast for Thursday

The parent storm arrives on Thursday.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast
12 AM Friday Forecast

Severe storms are expected during the afternoon with the main line pushing through by midnight.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday and Thursday

The precipitation forecast calls for a couple of inches.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
2
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments