SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The risk increases to ENHANCED on Thursday afternoon and evening. All modes could happen including strong tornadoes.
The storm system capable of this potential severe weather event was over California as of Tuesday evening.
A piece of the parent storm is projected to arrive Wednesday evening according to the Jet Stream Forecast.
As a result, scattered and possibly severe storms could move over the northern part of the ArkLaTex from 5 p.m. through about midnight on Wednesday.
The parent storm arrives on Thursday.
Severe storms are expected during the afternoon with the main line pushing through by midnight.
The precipitation forecast calls for a couple of inches.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.