SHREVEPORT, La. - The risk of severe weather is back for this Saturday evening according to the Storm Prediction Center. It's Marginal to Slight and includes hail and gusty winds.
The storm system responsible for this threat was over the western US Thursday evening.
Here's the forecast timeline:
Strong to severe storms are possible early Saturday evening.
The activity may last into the late evening ahead of a south moving cold front.
With a reduction in instability across the northern part of the ArkLaTex by 11 p.m. Saturday, storms may weaken.
Rain could last into the overnight hours. This forecast is for 3 a.m. Sunday.
By sunrise Sunday, the front with a few showers may be south of I-20.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed a half inch over northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Stay tuned for updates.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.