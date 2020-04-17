SHREVEPORT, La. - Three weather disturbances were headed to the ArkLaTex late Friday evening. The first was moving through at that time.
The second could arrive Saturday night with a few severe storms. These could contain hail and gusty winds. The risk is Marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The third system is expected Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible from mid morning until early evening. Isolated tornadoes are included. The risk is Slight to Enhanced.
Here is the forecast timeline:
The second disturbance draws a warm front through Saturday night with a few severe storms.
The third disturbance reaches the ArkLaTex by early afternoon Sunday. The worst of the weather may extend from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana.
