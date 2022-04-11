SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms on Tuesday
and an Enhanced Risk on Wednesday. All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes.
The weather makers responsible for the Tuesday through Wednesday forecast were over the western US as of Monday evening (Water Vapor Image).
Scattered storms are forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening with some severe.
More numerous storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front and dry line.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch in the heavier downpours.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.