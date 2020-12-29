SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms over areas south of I-20 and a Slight Risk over Toledo Bend on Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center says the main problems may be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
The weather system forecast to bring the potential severe storms was located in the southwest US Tuesday evening.
A low pressure system moving up from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon could tap into enough instability and moisture while providing significant dynamics and strong wind shear to set off some severe storms.
These same storms also may bring heavy rains adding up to 4 - 6 inches.
