SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe storms for Thursday afternoon and evening. The risk includes all types of severe weather.
Severe weather could also occur on Friday afternoon over southern sections.
The weather system responsible was over the western US as of Tuesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms approach the ArkLaTex on Thursday morning.
Storms are forecast to cover the northwest half of the area on Thursday afternoon. Some could be severe.
The cold front slowly moves southeast with rain continuing Friday morning.
Soggy weather with a few severe storms is possible Friday afternoon.
Rain is projected to depart by early Saturday.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch is some of the heavier downpours.
