Thursday's Severe Weather Threat (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe storms for Thursday afternoon and evening.  The risk includes all types of severe weather.

Friday's Severe Weather Threat (Storm Prediction Center)

Severe weather could also occur on Friday afternoon over southern sections.

Water Vapor Image of Thursday's and Friday's Storm System

The weather system responsible was over the western US as of Tuesday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms approach the ArkLaTex on Thursday morning.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storms are forecast to cover the northwest half of the area on Thursday afternoon.  Some could be severe.

Friday Morning Forecast

The cold front slowly moves southeast with rain continuing Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Soggy weather with a few severe storms is possible Friday afternoon.

Saturday Morning Forecast

Rain is projected to depart by early Saturday.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Thursday and Friday

Rain amounts could exceed an inch is some of the heavier downpours.

