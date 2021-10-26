SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms and the northern part under a Marginal Risk. Gusty winds, tornadoes and hail are possible.
Uncertainty still exists on how much instability will be around to fuel the storms during the cooler part of the day and depending on the warm front location. Severe weather can't be ruled out because storm dynamics and wind shear could be enough to overcome the instability deficiencies.
The strong storm system was just moving into west Texas on Tuesday evening. It's forecast to push through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.
Here is the forecast time line:
Storms could arrive in east Texas by around sunrise.
They could reach a Texarkana, Marshall, Center line by 9 a.m.
Storms may move through the metro Shreveport/Bossier City area around 10.
By the lunch hour, the line is forecast to extend from the Magnolia, Homer, Minden and Natchitoches areas.
At 2 p.m., this round of storms is expected to depart the ArkLaTex.
Another round with less intensity could form from south Arkansas down to the I-20 corridor in the late afternoon. The risk of severe weather appears low.
All the rain departs by the early evening. Forecast amounts could exceed an inch.
