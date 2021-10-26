Severe Storm Risk for Wednesday
Severe Storm Risk for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms and the northern part under a Marginal Risk.  Gusty winds, tornadoes and hail are possible.

Uncertainty still exists on how much instability will be around to fuel the storms during the cooler part of the day and depending on the warm front location.  Severe weather can't be ruled out because storm dynamics and wind shear could be enough to overcome the instability deficiencies.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System

The strong storm system was just moving into west Texas on Tuesday evening.  It's forecast to push through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.

Here is the forecast time line:

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

Storms could arrive in east Texas by around sunrise.

9 AM Wednesday Forecast

They could reach a Texarkana, Marshall, Center line by 9 a.m.

10 AM Wednesday Forecast

Storms may move through the metro Shreveport/Bossier City area around 10.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

By the lunch hour, the line is forecast to extend from the Magnolia, Homer, Minden and Natchitoches areas.

2 PM Wednesday Forecast

At 2 p.m., this round of storms is expected to depart the ArkLaTex.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

Another round with less intensity could form from south Arkansas down to the I-20 corridor in the late afternoon.  The risk of severe weather appears low.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Wednesday

All the rain departs by the early evening.  Forecast amounts could exceed an inch.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Report a typo on this article
0
1
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments