SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving into California Sunday evening.
It's forecast to bring showers and storms to the area by early Wednesday morning.
Storms could be severe with hail, gusty winds and tornadoes.
Stay tuned for updates.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.