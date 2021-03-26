SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern part of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms Saturday evening north of I-20 and a Marginal Risk over the rest of the area. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the culprits.
The parent storm system responsible was over the four corners region of the southwest US Friday night.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A cold front enters the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Saturday evening. Showers and storms develop near and ahead of the boundary.
Some storms could be severe near the front around midnight.
Storms weaken with the loss of daytime heating by 3 a.m. Sunday.
Near sunrise, the front reaches Toledo Bend with just showers.
Rain amounts may exceed a third of an inch.
