SHREVEPORT, La. - A Slight Risk of severe storms is expected Thursday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The storm system responsible was winding up across the Texas Hill Country and moving east as shown on the Water Vapor early Thursday morning.
Here is the forecast timeline:
At 4 a.m., storms are forecast to cover much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma and east Texas.
By 6, the strongest storms may stretch from Texarkana to Longview.
Storms weaken a few hours later at 8 o'clock.
Mostly light rain is expected during the mid morning.
Rain tapers off from west to east at noon.
Clearing is expected in the mid afternoon.
Rain amounts could be an inch or two near the I-30 corridor with lighter amounts farther south.
