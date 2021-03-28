Carthage, Texas - One of the hardest hit areas in the ArklaTex during Saturday night's severe weather was Panola County.
"The Lord wanted me to remodel," said Bonnie Clakley a Carthage, Texas resident.
Bonnie Clakley has lived here in Carthage all of her life. Saturday night was unlike anything she's ever experienced in those 85 years.
"I got right in the hallway and it hit, I heard glass and my roof, I heard that aluminum coming off and I kept praying Lord, Lord, Lord and where I was standing nothing was touched, so the Lord took care of it," said Clakley.
Her beauty salon which used to stand right next to the house is....
"It's gone! All my beauty stuff is out there in the pasture.
What was the name of your shop? Bonnie's? Bonnie's Beauty Salon.
"I called her and said you won't be getting your hair done," said Clakley.
Just down the road on County Road 407 Pam Kneipp and her family survived a similar scene.
"You see where the wall is twisted? That door there was completely out of the house. That was the boom I heard, that was when it all kind of exploded. It came in like 3 or 4 different droves of the wind. You could feel it and hear it, said Pam Kneipp, a Carthage, Texas resident.
Pam has a family member who's in a hospital bed, on oxygen...they all got to the center of the house away from the windows as the storm raged around them and thankfully everybody is okay. But, there is a lot of work ahead for Pam and many of her neighbors in Panola County.
"This entire end of the house is pretty well destroyed. The walls are folding out like a deck of cards, they are totally away from the slab. It's all collapsing on the inside and totally twisted," said Kneipp.