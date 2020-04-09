SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker scheduled for Easter weekend was located over southern California Thursday evening.
This weather feature is forecast to move through Easter morning.
The first wave could help produce elevated storms north of a warm front Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of these could produce hail and gusty winds. The risk is marginal to slight according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The risk may be higher on Easter morning. Storms could become surface based with large hail, gusty winds and long track tornadoes! The ArkLaTex may be on the western edge of this threat, but residents should not take this lightly!
Here's the timeline:
Showers and storms with the first wave come through Saturday afternoon and evening.
The first wave departs after midnight with the main event still in west Texas.
The main system accelerates east Sunday morning dragging a surface low up from south Texas.
The forecast model brings the surface low through the ArkLaTex by mid morning putting Toledo Bend and Louisiana in the warm sector. The severe potential may be heightened with increased wind shear from the low, unstable warm and humid air drawn up into the area with the warm front, a very cold upper atmosphere plus strong dynamics or lift with the main system.
Heavy rain may also be a problem during this time. Forecast rain amounts could exceed 2 to 3 inches.
This severe threat decreases sharply as the surface low departs the area by noon. The parent storm will probably pull in dry air or be dry slotted by then.
Rain should taper off during the early afternoon perhaps leaving a little sunshine late.
The forecast is still subject to change in timing and intensity between now and Saturday. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App and the KTBS 3 Now devices for the latest forecasts.