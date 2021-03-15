SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over California Monday evening.
It was already drawing a warm front north with showers into Toledo Bend. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of severe storms on Tuesday. Hail and gusty winds are the culprits.
The weather maker arrives on Wednesday with increased coverage of showers and storms. Some could be severe with hail, gusty winds and tornadoes. The risk is Slight to Enhanced.
Here's the timeline:
Scattered showers and storms are forecast Tuesday afternoon with the warm front.
By Wednesday morning, the warm front is in Arkansas putting most of the ArkLaTex in the warm sector ahead of the dry line. Severe weather is possible at that time.
Instability could rise during the morning with storms intensifying by the lunch hour.
The strongest storms may occur in Louisiana and Arkansas during the afternoon.
They are forecast to depart the ArkLaTex by early evening.
Forecast rain amounts may add up to an inch over eastern sections. Lighter amounts are expected out west.
