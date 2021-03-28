SHREVEPORT, La. - The severe weather threat was going away early Sunday morning across the ArkLaTex. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar still showed showers and storms across the southeastern half of the area. These were considerably weaker than ones from Saturday evening.
Also, the Tornado Watch expired.
And there weren't any warnings either.
The storms are forecast to diminish even more and depart the ArkLaTex after 4 a.m.
Clearing and cooler weather is projected by 6 a.m.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.