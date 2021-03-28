Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar early Sunday Morning
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar early Sunday Morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - The severe weather threat was going away early Sunday morning across the ArkLaTex.  Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar still showed showers and storms across the southeastern half of the area.  These were considerably weaker than ones from Saturday evening.

Watches Early Sunday Morning

Also, the Tornado Watch expired.

Warnings Early Sunday Morning

And there weren't any warnings either.

4 AM Sunday Morning Forecast

The storms are forecast to diminish even more and depart the ArkLaTex after 4 a.m.

6 AM Sunday Morning Forecast

Clearing and cooler weather is projected by 6 a.m.

