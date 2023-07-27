CAMPTI, La. - A Campti man ran into a Campti store Wednesday morning saying someone was shooting at him. Soon, that man would find himself behind bars after his story fell apart and it was learned he failed to register as a sex offender, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release.
Altavious D. Elam, 35, now sits in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
Elam ran into the All-N-One convenience store on U.S. Highway 71 in Campti around 5:16 a.m. saying he was being shot at. Deputies made contact with Elam and described him as appearing nervous and providing limited information about what allegedly happened. No shots fired calls were made from the area.
Witnesses at the store told deputies Elam also became nervous when he learned law enforcement had been contacted to respond. The witnesses said he appeared to be concealing something in his clothing before entering and quickly exiting a restroom.
Deputies checked the restroom and found a loaded .22-caliber revolver hidden behind a toilet. They also found several .22-caliber cartridges in his pocket during a search.
A warrants search revealed Elam was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender following his conviction for a sex offense.