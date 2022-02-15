BENTON, La. - A 45-year-old Bossier City man has been arrested by the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force for using fake $100 bills to pay his rent.
Detectives say Ontario Samuels was arrested Saturday on one count of monetary instrument abuse.
Samuels also faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender and prohibition of employment for certain sex offenders. Detectives say Samuels failed to register in Bossier City when he moved from Caldwell Parish and he was working as a cab driver.
Samuels was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility and his bond was at $10,000 for using the fake money. Bond on his new charges has yet to be set by a judge.