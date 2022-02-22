SHREVEPORT, La. -- A South Louisiana man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in early December was sentenced Tuesday in Caddo District Court to a decade in prison.
Bryson Bennett Daigle, 24, of St. Martinville, pleaded guilty to five counts of pornography involving juveniles before Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.
Due to the ages of some of the victims being under age 13, Daigle faced a sentencing range of 10 to 40 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. sentenced Daigle to 10 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Also, Daigle must register as a sex offender upon release.
Daigle was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Treneisha J. Hill. He was defended by Sarah Giglio and Kevin Stockstill.