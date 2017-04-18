Pimps hauled five women from Little Rock to Louisiana in the back of a U-Haul truck earlier this month to work in a prostitution ring operating out of a Bossier City apartment complex.
That's according to Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives, who busted the ring on April 10 after an undercover operation at Village Square North & South Apartments. During the sting operation, a 19-year-old woman agreed to exchange sex for money from an undercover agent with the sheriff's office. While in the living room of the apartment, the agent heard noise from the bedroom, where he found four other women and two men waiting.
Two of the women had just turned 18, and one was still in high school. They told undercover agents they had been forced to come to Louisiana. Purchased, a local organization that helps victims of sex trafficking, was able to help the 18-year-olds, said Lt. Bill Davis, a sheriff's office spokesman.
Two other 19-year-old women refused help.
Arrested were:
- Gary Jackson, 23, of Little Rock, charged with human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, money laundering, and racketeering. Bond set at $170,000.
- Keith A. Pruiett, 21, of Little Rock, charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution. Bond set at $150,000.
- Zaccheaeus Butler, 27, also of Little Rock, but with an address of the 1700 block in Shreveport, charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $151,000.
- Fletcher L. Berkley, 24, also of Little Rock, but with an address of the 2600 block of Village Lane in Bossier City, charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $151,000.
- Antwan D. Lay, 18, of the 2600 block of Village Lane in Bossier City, charged with letting premises for prostitution. Bond set at $15,000.
- Bailey C. Gibbs, 19, of Little Rock, charged with prostitution. Bond set at $1,000.