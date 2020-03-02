SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Fire Department investigators have a person of interest in the arson fire that destroyed the former Don's Seafood building on Jan. 30.
Investigators have "enough conclusive" evidence to identify the person, according to a SFD news release.
"If and when an arrest is made, the facts and evidence will be formally submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review, and ultimately prosecution," the release states.
The restaurant, located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Kings Highway, closed in 2008.