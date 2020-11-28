generic fire image

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport fire department battled a house fire Friday night.

The fire broke out around 11:14 p.m. in the 1500 block of Summers Drive.

Firefighters were able to enter the home and control the fire in about 4 minutes. The residence received heavy damage to a backroom of the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.

