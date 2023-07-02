SHREVEPORT, La. - On Sunday, at 12:28 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report of a house on fire in the 7000 block of Woolworth Road.
SFD arrived on scene and reported smoke coming from the attic and windows of a one-story house. The fire was under control by 12:54 PM.
One person was on the premises at the time of the fire but was not injured.
The fire started off inside and quickly spread causing part of the roof to collapse. No injuries to firefighters were reported.
The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.