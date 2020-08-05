SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are still on the scene of a two story house fire that broke out in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Herndon Street. Two people were believed to be inside the home when the house caught fire, but KTBS 3 News has learned only one person was found at the scene. Three dogs also survived.
According to neighbors living in a duplex next to the home, a woman ran out the burning home screaming for help. Firefighters have not confirmed if they are searching for a anyone at this time.
The neighboring duplex received smoke damage, but crews were able to contain it to the attic. A family of seven lived in both sides of the duplex. They made it out safely, but haven’t been able to return to their home. The American Red Cross of Shreveport will be assisting the fire victims.
At one point more than 20 fire units were on the scene battling the flames. Fire officials did have utilities turned at surrounding homes for safety reasons.
There's no word at this time how the fire started. It remains under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.