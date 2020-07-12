SFD battles Sunday morning blaze in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire early Sunday morning in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
At around 4:15 A.M., SFD responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2100-block of Corbitt Street.
When fire crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke and flames coming from the front and side of a single-story wood frame house.
It took 22 firefighters roughly 7 minutes to get the fire under control but the home suffered major damage.
Both occupants escaped safely and were treated on scene for possible smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.