SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters spent Sunday morning battling two house fires.
The first fire happened around 11:01 p.m. in the 1800 block of Clanton Street.
The only person inside the house at the time of the fire was able to escape unharmed. The fire department managed to rescue the owner's dog as well. The house received damage to a few areas but firefighters were able to contain the fire within minutes.
Almost an hour later, another house fire broke out in the Highland neighborhood.
Firefighters were called to the 400 block of College Street around 11:59 p.m. Two people escaped with no injuries. It took firefighters several minutes to contain the blaze. The owner is staying with family until their house can be repaired.
The cause of the two fires are unknown at this time.