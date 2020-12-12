SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport fire department battled two house fires Saturday morning in the highland neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1000 block of College Street at 3:39 a.m. The fire department reported a two-story home engulfed in flames while a second home next door also began to burn. SFD crews managed to save a third home in the same block. However, the first two houses were completely destroyed.
No one was inside of the houses at the time of the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.