SHREVEPORT, La. -- Even those who come to our aid in emergencies have needed a little help in the extreme weather conditions.
Shreveport fire and EMS units have needed a bailout in some situations as they navigate icy road conditions in the city.
The Shreveport Fire Department acknowledged that help today in the following social media post:
Thanks to Fire Engineer Brian White and others who have helped SFD, Balentine, and citizens out of entanglements. While answering the increased calls for service we have found ourselves needing help. 24 hour shift are what we assigned to, but the willingness to help those in need NEVER stops.