SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday at 3:04 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report of a house on fire in the 3000 block of Fisher Drive.
The first unit arrived on scene and reported flames coming from the back of the one-story wood-framed structure. The fire was under control by 3:24 a.m.
No one was inside or around the house. No injuries were reported. The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Electrical service was still connected to the house at the time of the fire which is a suspected factor for the cause, but it is still under investigation.